Celebrity support pours in after tearful bullying video goes viral

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A video on Facebook has gone viral for the message one boy has on the subject of bullying.

In the video Kimberly Jones posted on Friday you see Keaton tearfully begin by asking, “why do they bully?”

Keaton questions how bullies can find joy by picking on others.

He goes on to describe his experience from the day, including how other kids poured milk on him and put food down his clothes.

He says he is not the sole victim of bullying at his school, and that other kids are targets too.

Keaton says people who are different shouldn’t be criticized for that.

Keaton ends the video by saying “it will probably get better one day.”

Nearly 250,000 people have shared Kimberly Jones’ original Facebook post, and a number of people have stepped up for Keaton on social media, including Tennessee Vols quarterback Jarrett Guarantano.

Other celebrities have attempted to reach out and support Keaton, including Chris Evans, Kelsea Ballerini, Bernice A. King, UFC founder Dana White, Noah Schnapp from the popular Netflix show, Stranger Things.