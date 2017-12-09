Unicoi’s ‘Christmas at the Cabin’ event postponed

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Town of Unicoi Parks and Recreation said the Christmas at the Bogart-Bowman Cabin in the Town of Unicoi, originally set for Saturday Dec. 9, has been postponed due to weather.

The event will now be on Saturday Dec. 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Christmas at the Cabin will include a candy cane hunt, storytelling, music, refreshments, and even a visit from Santa himself.

You can visit the Town of Unicoi’s Facebook page for more information: www.facebook.com/townofunicoitn.

