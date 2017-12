JOHNSON CITY, TN-Snow cancelled Friday’s Roundball in the Hall games at Science Hill, but the weather did not keep them off the court on Saturday.

Science Hill earned a sweep of CAK. The Lady Hilltoppers won 49-34, while the boys took the nightcap 70-50.

Elizabethton was swept by Webb in the day’s opening games. The girls fell 58-40, while the boys fell 77-56.