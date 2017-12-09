New emergency notification system tested in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- A new emergency notification system was tested on Saturday, following two recent leaks occurred at a chemical plant in Greene County, one in 2016 and another earlier this year. These leaks prompted the chemical plant, U.S. Nitrogen, to implement this new siren system.

People who live near the chemical plant expressed concerns to county leaders about their health in the months following these leaks.

News Channel 11 was in Greene County on Saturday as the notification system was tested. People who live just feet away from the plant said during the test they could barley hear the siren.

It’s something Fire Chief Harold Williamson of the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department said U.S. Nitrogen will be working on.

That was one of the reasons his department was asked to set up around the plant on Saturday, to provide feedback to U.S. Nitrogen.

“Some areas we could hear it, some areas we couldn’t, it just depended on the wind direction and the train and stuff like that,” Williamson said. “So we all went back and talked to them. They are going to work on the problems and upgrade it even more to make it more audible, to where everyone can hear it within range of the facility.”

U.S. Nitrogen partnered with Greene County 911 to create this alert system and on Saturday it was tested for the first time.

However, News Channel 11 was told this system, Hyper Reach, will also be used to help emergency officials in the case of other events such as missing persons and in situations where there is severe weather.

If you would like to sign up for these alerts you can visit the website here.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.