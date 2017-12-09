Knox County doctor arrested on prescription fraud charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knox County doctor was arrested Friday after a yearlong investigation into prescription fraud.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said grand jury indictments were obtained earlier this week against Alfred Vaughn Jackson Jr., 40, on 10 counts of obtaining prescriptions by fraud. He was held on $25,000 bond.

TBI agents say they worked with the Tennessee Department of Health, the Morristown Police Department and the offices of the District Attorneys General from the third, fourth and sixth judicial districts.

During the course of the investigation, which began in 2016, investigators say they learned Jackson allegedly fraudulently obtained prescriptions in Knox County.

The investigation is ongoing.