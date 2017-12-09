I-26 at Sams Gap back open after multiple accidents, drivers asked to use caution

UPDATE: Around 11:50 Saturday night Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley said the accidents around I-26 at Sams Gap had been cleared, and that the road was back open to drivers.

Sheriff Hensley asked people to use caution as the interstate in that area was still very slick late Saturday night.

He added that TDOT crews were still out working to clear the road from Flag Pond (Exit 50) to the North Carolina state line.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley told News Channel 11 late Saturday night that I-26 at Sams Gap was closed.

When we spoke to Sheriff Hensley just after 11p.m. he said a mix of road conditions and multiple accidents were the reason they had to shut down that part of the interstate.

Sheriff Hensley said TDOT crews were working to clear snow and ice from Flag Pond to Sams Gap.

He also had no estimated time for when that portion of I-26 would re-open.

