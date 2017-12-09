Hundreds attend Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office firearms auction in Blountville

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Around 300 people packed the A-1 Auction Gallery in Blountville Saturday morning for a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office firearms auction

The sheriff’s office had 114 firearms they wanted to auction off, some of them seized from crime scenes.

The weapons ranged from handguns all the way to AK 47’s. Prices went from the $200 range to the $600 range and higher, sold to the highest bidder.

Kim McMurray, Owner of A-1 Auction Gallery tells us there are a few more steps before the customer can own the weapon.

“Everybody has to have a background check done and we have a federal firearms dealer on hand that will be taking possession of all weapons today. He will take them back to his facility where all of the background checks and transfers will be done,” McMurray said.

She added that once customers are cleared they can pay the necessary fees and get their weapons from firearms dealer Todd Sutherland at Gunslingers in Kingsport on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

McMurray told us A-1 just started back in September and it was an honor to host an event for the sheriff’s office.

