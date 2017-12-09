Aztec community remembers school shooting victims

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – The community is coming together to support the friends and families of the two Aztec high school students killed in Thursday’s shooting.

The Governor talked Thursday about speaking with the family of Paco and Casey.

Casey was an Aztec cheerleader, getting ready for a trip.

“Grandmother was buying clothes for her to travel to Florida because she was going to be performing as one of the national cheerleaders in the Orange Bowl,” Governor Martinez said.

Her grandparents spoke at a vigil Thursday night, saying Casey was a wonderful girl, and would have been so happy to see how many people came out to show their support.

Governor Martinez says Paco was great with computers.

KRQE News 13 spoke with a friend of his who shared his memories of Paco. Hunter Medina, a junior at Aztec High, said Paco was new to the school, that he came from Piedra Vista. Medina says he wished he had more time with him, to get to know him better.

“He was an awesome kid. He had this grin… He’d look at you and he’d smile and you’d just smile right back at him…” said Medina.

Casey and Paco were seventeen years old.

Driving around town, you can see a few signs as the community shows its support.

The district has a message board to let everyone know about available counseling services.

Some people have left flowers outside the school where the roads are still blocked.

Investigators say they still have to clear the crime scene and make repairs at the high school. The superintendent is not sure if the school will re-open Monday.

