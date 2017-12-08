Wrecker crashes into Elizabethton dealership, damages 7 vehicles

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – A wrecker driver was seriously injured after crashing into a car dealership in Elizabethton Thursday night.

Emergency responders said the driver lost control and plowed through Grindstaff Ford dealership’s front fence and proceeded to hit 7 trucks before the wrecker flipped.

That incident happened on West Elk Avenue around midnight.

The driver was taken to the hospital for his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.

