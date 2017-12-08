Wise Co. deputies arrest fugitive, recover stolen firearms

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Deputies serving arrest warrants on a Southwest Virginia man discovered items in his home that led to more charges.

Wise County deputies went to a Coeburn home on Wednesday to serve warrants from multiple jurisdictions on Otis Boone Luther, 39.

Officers said Luther surrendered without incident and said they found Luther in possession of marijuana. He also reportedly had eight guns in his home, which had been reported as stolen two days earlier.

Luther faces 9 counts of probation violation, contempt of court and possession of marijuana.

Investigators said additional charges will be placed against Luther for the stolen guns.

He is being held in the Duffield jail without bond.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.