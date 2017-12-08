VSP: Bristol, Va. man dies in I-81 crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Virginia State Police troopers responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash in Washington County Friday morning.

According to a VSP news release, a 2002 Buick Lacrosse was traveling north on Interstate 81 when it ran off the left side of the highway at mile marker 14, went into the median and hit a guardrail.

VSP said the driver of the vehicle — Fairly G. Honaker, 71, of Bristol, Va. — died at the scene.

Honaker was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.

VSP said the crash remains under investigation.

