TODAY at 12:15PM: ETSU athletic department to hold news conference in regards to football program

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will be holding a news conference today at 12:15 p.m.

According to a news release from the department, the news conference is in reference to the school’s football program.

The news conference will be held inside Ramsey Tower at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium.

