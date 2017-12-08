Police investigate after student says she was raped in MTSU dorm

WKRN web staff Published:

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating a reported rape that happened in a dorm room at Middle Tennessee State University earlier this fall.

According to a report, the victim reported the September incident to police last week.

The victim told police she had friends over to her dorm at Gracy Hall on the evening of Sept. 6. The woman said she and the alleged male suspect were left alone around 4 a.m. the next morning.

According to the victim, the suspect forced himself on her and forcibly raped her.

The college student said she did not want to move out of her room. She said she has seen the alleged suspect on campus and he has not threatened her.

Copyright WKRN 2017. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s