Police investigate after student says she was raped in MTSU dorm

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating a reported rape that happened in a dorm room at Middle Tennessee State University earlier this fall.

According to a report, the victim reported the September incident to police last week.

The victim told police she had friends over to her dorm at Gracy Hall on the evening of Sept. 6. The woman said she and the alleged male suspect were left alone around 4 a.m. the next morning.

According to the victim, the suspect forced himself on her and forcibly raped her.

The college student said she did not want to move out of her room. She said she has seen the alleged suspect on campus and he has not threatened her.

