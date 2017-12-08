North Nashville burglars steal multiple items from home–including the kitchen sink

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A resident living in North Nashville came home Thursday to find four men and their truck filled with his possessions.

The four suspects who police have taken into custody have been identified as Frank Hanserd, Lemonte Hereford, Kenneth Summers and Marcellus Bostick.



The victim told police that when he arrived his A/C window unit and even a kitchen sink were in the back of the suspects truck. He also stated that the back door had a chain attached and the door was pulled open.

The victim also stated in the report that the driver of the truck accelerated toward him when they were fleeing the scene.

All suspects were found later and identified.

Three of the men were found at the intersection of 26th Avenue North and Dowlan Street and one other was found walking in a nearby neighborhood.

