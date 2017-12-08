New TN law will make it illegal to talk on hand-held phone in a school zone

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – A new law will go into effect in just a few weeks making it illegal to talk on a hand-held cell phone while driving through a school zone.

The Tennessee legislature passed the law that will take effect on January 1.

It only applies if the warning lights are activated.

If you are 18 years of age or older, you can talk on your phone hands-free.

But Captain Charles Thomas with the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department said if you are under the age of 18 you can’t talk on your phone through a school zone at all.

“There’s a lot of data out there that says distracted driving or the use of cell phones is as deadly to the motoring public as people driving under the influence is right now. So it’s a major distraction,” Thomas said.

He said if caught talking on your hand-held phone in a school zone you could face a fine up to $115.

