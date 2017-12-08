Johnson City Symphony Christmas concert Saturday night, WJHL’s Josh Smith to emcee

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

Johnson City, TN (WJHL)  —  A Tri-Cities Region Christmas tradition returns this weekend.

The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra will present “Home for the Holidays” Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

“The Christmas concert is when we bring music home for the Holidays,” said Rob Seebacher, Music Director for the Symphony Orchestra. “This is our most favorite concert. It’s the one we love to do more than all of them.”

 

The concert features fan favorites like “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” selections from “The Polar Express” and “The Nutcracker” and other traditional carols.

News Channel 11’s Josh Smith will be the concert emcee and narrate two story-pieces – “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Seebacher believes the Christmas concert is one everyone of everyone can enjoy.

“You might think you’re not a symphony person, but everyone is,” he said. “And especially at this concert. You’re going to hear so much you’ll love. You’ll know that piece. You’ll recognize that piece.”

Seeger Chapel on the campus of Milligan College.

Click here for concert and ticket information.

Copyright 2017 WJHL.  All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s