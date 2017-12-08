Jeremy Pruitt named Tennessee’s head football coach

(KNOXVILLE) Jeremy Pruitt, the head football coach of the Tennessee football volunteers.”

After an extensive twenty-six day coaching search the Tennessee Vols finally settled on their 26th head coach on Thursday.

“My vision for our football team is we want to be a big, fast, dominating, aggressive, relentless football team.”

“Tennessee was once one of the most feared programs in the SEC, that obviously changed this season with the Vols going winless in conference play for the first time in program history. But new head coach Jeremy Pruitt is determined to change that and quickly.”

“There was a time and place that this university was feared among the SEC, my goal at the University of Tennessee is to get us back to that point.

Pruitt established his name by building powerful defenses, now he must rebuild a program on both sides of the ball and he is thankful Phillip Fulmer has given him that chance.

“The question is, you’ve never been a head coach. well, guess what, you’re not going to be one until you get an opportunity. Thank you for giving me this opportunity and I’ll probably be knocking on your door.”

“He is a man of integrity and he is a great fit for our Tennessee Volunteer family.”

Pruitt is renowned for his recruiting abilities, a crucial need for Tennessee that has seen multiple players decommit over the last month.

“We’re going to start right here in this state and we’re going to start from Knoxville and work our way out. this is going to be our state.”

While he wants to win recruiting in the state, the program has bigger goals once the season begins.

“He told me he wanted to win championships and I told him, make no bones about it, Tennessee expects you to.”

The road to that championship begins on September 1st against West Virginia. Reporting at Neyland stadium, Kane O’Neill, News Channel 11 sports.”