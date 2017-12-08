Holiday lights spark fire at Columbia home

WKRN web staff Published:

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Maury County woman says her Christmas lights display are to blame for her home catching fire in the middle of the night.

Mary Morrison in Columbia shared the video online as a warning for others during the holiday season.

In the video captured by a security camera, the fire sparks, catches a bush on fire and quickly spreads to her home.

Morrison and her family were asleep inside when it happened and said their smoke alarm woke them up.

She believes the lights were sparking for about an hour before the fire ignited.

Morrison bought the lights last year and thinks the issue began since she left them on all night.

Firefighters told Morrison had they woken up later, smoke would have filled the entire home.

Copyright WKRN 2017. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s