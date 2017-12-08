Hawkins Co. investigators identify homicide victim; search underway for murder suspect

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Hawkins County investigators identified the woman whose body was found in a creek last month, and said they are searching for her killer.

The investigation into who is responsible for her murder remains active.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office said a hunter discovered the body of Callie Mahayla Ison, 26, back on Nov. 24.

Detectives said her body was badly decomposed at the time, and they are calling this is a homicide investigation.

Investigators are calling the murder an isolated incident, which they said occurred in the Clinch community.

They are asking for anyone with information regarding the death of Callie Ison to contact them at 423-272-4848.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s