Hawkins Co. investigators identify homicide victim; search underway for murder suspect

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Hawkins County investigators identified the woman whose body was found in a creek last month, and said they are searching for her killer.

The investigation into who is responsible for her murder remains active.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office said a hunter discovered the body of Callie Mahayla Ison, 26, back on Nov. 24.

Detectives said her body was badly decomposed at the time, and they are calling this is a homicide investigation.

Investigators are calling the murder an isolated incident, which they said occurred in the Clinch community.

They are asking for anyone with information regarding the death of Callie Ison to contact them at 423-272-4848.

