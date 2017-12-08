Dos Gatos coffee shop cuts ribbon on new location

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A downtown Johnson City coffee shop cut the ribbon on a new location on Friday, along with a new name!

Dos Gatos, formerly Brew Plum, is now open on East Main Street beside of ‘The Local’ and ‘Atlantis’.

The coffee shop offers a unique variety of coffees as well as locally made treats.

Owner Dick Nelson said his former business has been downtown for nearly 10 years and there was no question that he wanted to remain downtown – he just wanted it to be in a place that’s easy to find.

“We decided it was a little difficult to find inside Nelson Fine Art, so this was the place,” Nelson said.

He said he hopes to expand his hours and also hopes to have rooftop seating by next summer.

