Crews in Johnson City prepare for more snow over the weekend

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- The Tri-Cities were right on the edge of the winter storm.

The further you traveled East, especially towards places like Asheville, the snow total increased dramatically.

However, crews in Johnson City aren’t resting just yet. For the first snow of the winter season, crews said it’s a little bit more than expected.

Andy Best, assistant director of Johnson City Public Works, said his team spent the day making sure roads in Johnson City were clear.

“We just applied a little salt today, it was kind of light snow nothing was sticking to the roads so we just applied some salt the temperatures were right,” Best said. “It was warm, didn’t have to do any plowing today.”

The city spent the day salting, Washington County spent the day plowing in areas of high elevation.

Washington County Highway Superintendent John Deakins said they only sent about 10 of their snow plow trucks on Friday.

“We’re just taking out plows and pushing it off the road and of course there is enough warmth in the ground right enough, especially under the ground that helps it from freezing,” Deakins said.

Deakins said he doesn’t think it will be a huge issue for Friday night. However, if it does become an issue his team is prepared.

“If anything starts accumulating they will call us and we will have the people on call to go out and take care of the situation,” Deakins said.

In a way, this was a good warm up for crews as we head into the winter weather season.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.