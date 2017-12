SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WJHL) – The weather is impacting the Virginia State High School Football Championships set for this weekend in Salem, Va.

The change includes a team from Southwest Virginia.

Chilhowie was scheduled to play for the Class 1 championship on Saturday, but that game has now been pushed back to Sunday.

The Warriors will now face off with the Riverheads on Sunday at noon.

