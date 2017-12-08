5th Annual Adaptive Bowling Competition takes place in Bristol, TN

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – On Friday, more than 130 students got to take part in a friendly bowling competition.

It was the Adaptive Bowling Event at Belmont Lanes in Bristol, Tennessee.

Students from elementary school up to high school took part in the event.

The students are from nine schools around the region and have varying levels of cognitive and physical disabilities.

Special ed teacher at Tennessee High School, Amanda Vance, said the students look forward to this event every year.

“They love it. When we started talking about going on our bowling event our students at Tennessee High were just estatic,” Vance said.

Each student took home a trophy after Friday’s competition.

