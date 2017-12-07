HAPPENING TODAY: UT Vols to introduce Jeremy Pruitt as next head football coach

KNOXVILLE, TN (WJHL) – University of Tennessee’s Chancellor Beverly Davenport and Director of Athletics Phil Fulmer will hold a press conference Thursday at 6:05 p.m. ET in the Peyton Manning Locker Room to introduce Jeremy Pruitt as Tennessee’s next head football coach.

“Six days ago, I mentioned several attributes that I sought to find in the next leader of our football program, and Coach Pruitt meets all criteria,” Fulmer said in a statement released on Thursday. “I’m certain he appreciates the unique opportunity to lead a program of Tennessee’s caliber. He’s driven to win at the highest level. He will honor our university’s values, operate with integrity and be a role model for our student-athletes…I know Coach Pruitt will hit the ground running and go to work restoring our program to a championship level.”

Pruitt is the 26th head coach in Tennessee football history.

News Channel 11 will live stream the event right here on WJHL.com. We’ll post more details as soon as they become available.