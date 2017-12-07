Three teens charged in Wythe County double murders after teen, man found dead

WYTHE COUNTY, VA (WFXR/WJHL) – The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office arrested three teenage suspects in a double homicide case.

Deputies told WFXR News 17-year-old Aidan Dawson, of Wytheville, was reported missing on November 30th.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office received a tip about the missing teen leading investigators to a home in the 1800 block of Reed Creek Drive in Wythe County.

It’s at that home deputies said they found two people dead.

One of them has been identified as Dawson and the other as 24-year-old Raymond Lewis Rodriguez of the Austinville community.

18-year-old Dylan Alexander McGlothlin, of Max Meadows, is being charged with capital murder for the deaths of the Dawson and Rodriguez, two counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of murder and two counts of the disposal of a body.

Jared Stephens, age 19 of Austinville, and 18-year-old Hunter Armbrister of Max Meadows is being charged with the accessory after the fact to the capital murder of both Rodriguez and the Dawson.

In addition, Armbrister is facing two counts of attempted disposal or altering of a dead body, and transport, secret, conceal or alter the dead body.

