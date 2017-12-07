Sutherland becomes first ETSU men’s soccer All-American

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Dec. 7, 2017) – ETSU junior goalkeeper Jonny Sutherland (Chester, U.K.) made history this week, as the United Soccer Coaches announced Sutherland as a third team All-American Thursday evening.
Sutherland is the first player in ETSU men’s soccer history to become an All-American. The Chester, U.K. native was also one of only three goalkeepers in the entire nation selected for a USC All-American squad.
“It’s a huge honor to be the first All-American in ETSU men’s soccer history,” Sutherland said. “It’s obviously a big moment for me, but soccer is a team sport and not an individual sport so I couldn’t have done this without the 10 people in front of me and all the lads and coaches that have helped me. I’m very proud of the achievement and will take this with me wherever I go.”
The two-time Southern Conference Goalkeeper of the Year finished the season with 64 saves and nine shutouts over 18 games. He led the conference with an 0.71 goals against average, an .821 save percentage and 0.50 shutouts per game.
Sutherland’s 0.71 GAA not only ranks 19th in the nation for the season, but also breaks a single-season ETSU record previously set by Ryan Coulter in 2013 of 0.85. Sutherland also broke his personal record from 2016 of 0.92.
Sutherland’s save percentage of .821 also turned in a top-25 statistical finish, ranking in a tie for 17th nationally. Sutherland’s nine shutouts also tied for 17th in the NCAA.
“For Jonny to be the first-ever All-American in our program’s history is special,” said ETSU head coach Bo Oshoniyi. “This is all a credit to his dedication, his hard work and his mentality. This will be something he will look back on for years to come and see how major of an accomplishment this is.”
This season, Sutherland became the first player to record 200 career saves in an ETSU uniform. He now has 204 through three seasons. Sutherland also holds the ETSU career record for save percentage at .781, which includes 204 saves in 261 shot attempts.
Additionally, the United Soccer Coaches selected Sutherland as a 2017 All-South Region First Team member, which includes players from the Southern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference and the Big South Conference. Sutherland was the only athlete of the 11 first team members not from the ACC.
“The South Region is the strongest region in the country,” Oshoniyi said. “The ACC alone had nine teams represented in the NCAA tournament, so the fact that he was named the top goalkeeper in this region shows that he might be one of the best, if not the best, goalkeeper in the country.”
Sutherland joins fellow SoCon representatives Lawrence Wyke from Furman (second team) and the duo of Connor Antley and Will Bargou from Mercer (third team) as conference members receiving USC All-South Region honors.