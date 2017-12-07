Mysterious woman pays off layaways, hands out gift cards at Dickson, TN Walmart

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman who is becoming known as the layaway angel touched shoppers at the Dickson, TN Walmart.

She was seen at the store around noon on Wednesday.

“I have no idea who she is, no idea,” Lori Jones told News 2.

She and her husband had just put about $300 worth of Christmas presents for their two kids on layaway.

“As soon as we walked out the door, 5 minutes later we got a call from Walmart and a woman that was behind me had paid for my layaway and I was an emotional wreck from that point on,” she explained.

Jones says she first though the call was a joke.

“I was like are you serious, is this real and she said yeah this is real and I just broke down.”

Jones said her husband has been working nonstop to provide for their family

“He works all the time, I mean that’s all he does is work. It’s Christmas time, so it’s crunch time.”

The mother of two said she never saw the lady, but truly believes she is an angel.

“I think she was sent here to touch everybody’s life and to be an angel in their lives because she definitely touched mine.”

She said the layaway angel is not only helping provide presents for this family, but giving the Jones’ more time to be together, something you can’t put a price tag on.

“Times are tough sometimes, but people like this make it amazing. This gives him a huge break, you know he can breath and know that his kids have Christmas,” said Jones.

We also spoke with another family who was at the Dickson Walmart around the same time Wednesday. Kayla Lyle tells us that a lady sparked conversation with her 3-year-old and 10-month-old and before walking away said “Merry Christmas mom” and gave her a gift card. Lyle says she also witnessed the lady give another family there a gift card as well.

We spoke with officials for Walmart who tell us they are unsure if it’s the same donor that paid the layaways off, but tis the season!

There are also reports of someone paying off layaway items at the Walmart in Fairview this week.

A rep with Walmart released the following statement.

When customers quietly pay off others’ layaway items, we’re reminded how good people can be. The joy that comes from these transactions extends well beyond dollars and cents. We’re honored to be a small part of these random acts of kindness.