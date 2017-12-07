Intercity Ballet of Kingsport premiers 38th annual Nutcracker performance

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- The Intercity Ballet of Kingsport is premiering its 38th annual Nutcracker performance on Thursday.

Thursday and Friday morning thousands of students, teachers, and senior citizens will enjoy the show for free.

There are still tickets available to the public for the Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30 p.m. The performances are at Eastman’s Toy F. Reid theater in Kingsport, you can get tickets at the door.

Dorthy Ratcliff, artistic director for Intercity Ballet said the show show is interactive and will keep you on your toes.

“We have a tree that grows from five and a half feet to 40 feet right up through, we also have snow that actually lands on the audience, it snows inside the theater,” Ratcliff said.

Intercity Ballet is a community, nonprofit ballet with dancers from all over our region.

The Nutcracker performances have been a Kingsport tradition for nearly four decades.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.