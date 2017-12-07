Church Hill Police searching for assault, robbery suspect

CHURCH HILL, TN (WJHL) – Church Hill Police said they are looking for a suspect in an assault and robbery.

Police said that a person was tied up inside their home and assaulted.

The victim was reportedly left unconscious for a lengthy amount of time before being able to free themselves and call 911.

Detectives said someone ransacked the home and stole several items.

Investigators said several interviews have led them to a person of interest in the case, but they are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Church Hill Police at 423-357-3487 ext. 2 or email chpdtips@churchhilltn.gov.

