By the Numbers: Jeremy Pruitt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As Tennessee appears poised to hire Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt as the team’s next head coach, let’s take a look at some of Pruitt’s numbers over the years.
As a defensive coordinator, Pruitt is 15-5 against Tennessee’s 2018 opponents. His teams have outscored those opponents 644-350, allowing an average of 17.5 points/game.
Playing Career
1989-1993: Plainview High School (defensive back); 48-8 career record
1993-1994: MTSU (defensive back)
1995-1996: Alabama (defensive back)
Coaching Tenure
1997: Alabama – Graduate Assistant
1998: Plainview High School (Ala.) – Defensive Backs Coach
1999: West Alabama – Defensive Backs Coach
2000: Plainview High School (Ala.) – Defensive Coordinator
2001-2003: Fort Payne High School (Ala.) – Assistant Coach
2004: Hoover High School (Ala.) – Defensive Backs Coach
2005-2007: Hoover High School (Ala.) – Defensive Coordinator
2007: Alabama – Director of Player Development (7-6, 4-4 SEC, beat Colorado in Independence Bowl)
2008: Alabama – Director of Player Development (12-2, 8-0 SEC, lost to Utah in Sugar Bowl)
2009: Alabama – Director of Player Development (14-0, 8-0 SEC, beat Texas in National Championship)
2010: Alabama – Defensive Backs Coach (10-3, 5-3 SEC, beat Michigan State in Capital One Bowl)
2011: Alabama – Defensive Backs Coach (12-1, 7-1 SEC, beat LSU in National Championship)
2012: Alabama – Defensive Backs Coach (13-1, 7-1 SEC, beat Notre Dame in National Championship)
2013: Florida State – Defensive Coordinator (14-0, 8-0 ACC, beat Auburn in National Championship)
2014: Georgia – Defensive Coordinator (10-3, 6-2 SEC, Beat Louisville in Belk Bowl)
2015: Georgia – Defensive Coordinator (10-3, 5-3 SEC, Beat Penn State in TaxSlayer Bowl)
2016: Alabama – Defensive Coordinator (14-1, 8-0 SEC, Lost to Clemson in National Championship)
2017: Alabama – Defensive Coordinator (11-1, 7-1 SEC, 4th seed in College Football Playoff)
Overall Record: 130-21, 73-15 in conference
Accolades
Finalist for Broyles Award (given to nation’s top assistant coach): 2013, 2016
Recruiting
- 11 5-star recruits (6 as primary recruiter)
- 28 4-star recruits (15 as primary recruiter)
- Signed recruits from 12 different states
- 15 recruits from Florida
- 15 recruits from Alabama
- 2 recruits from Tennessee
- Recruited Derrick Henry (Alabama; Tennessee Titans) and Jalen Ramsey (Florida State, Jacksonville Jaguars)
Rankings
- 2013 Florida State: No. 1 scoring defense (12.1 ppg), 3rd in total defense (281.4 ypg) and 8th in rushing defense (124.8 ypg)
- 2014 Georgia: No. 26 scoring defense (20.5 ppg), 17th in total defense(337.2 ypg), 4th in turnover margin (+1.23) and 5th in passing yards allowed (124.8 ypg)
- 2015 Georgia: No. 8 scoring defense (16.9 ppg), 7th in total defense (305.9 ypg), 1st in passing yards allowed (156.5 ypg), 3rd in red zone defense (.676), two shutouts
- 2016 Alabama: No. 1 scoring defense (13 ppg), 1st in rushing defense (63.9 ypg) 2nd in total defense (261.8 ypg), two shutouts
- 2017 Alabama: No. 4 ranked defense (11.5 ppg), two shutouts
Other Notes
- Between high school state titles and college championships, Pruitt has won six championships in 10 years between 2004 and 2013
- 10 years of SEC experience, including 8 years under Nick Saban
- Played for Gene Stallings for two years at Alabama
- Coached All-American and Butkus Award-winning linebacker Reuben Foster, as well as current NFL stars Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Dre Kirkpatrick, Lamarcus Joiner and Telvin Smith.
- With the hiring of Pruitt, 6 of 7 SEC East coaches would be former defensive coordinators. Only Dan Mullen (Florida) was a former offensive coordinator.