By the Numbers: Jeremy Pruitt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As Tennessee appears poised to hire Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt as the team’s next head coach, let’s take a look at some of Pruitt’s numbers over the years.

As a defensive coordinator, Pruitt is 15-5 against Tennessee’s 2018 opponents. His teams have outscored those opponents 644-350, allowing an average of 17.5 points/game.

Playing Career

1989-1993: Plainview High School (defensive back); 48-8 career record

1993-1994: MTSU (defensive back)

1995-1996: Alabama (defensive back)

Coaching Tenure

1997: Alabama – Graduate Assistant

1998: Plainview High School (Ala.) – Defensive Backs Coach

1999: West Alabama – Defensive Backs Coach

2000: Plainview High School (Ala.) – Defensive Coordinator

2001-2003: Fort Payne High School (Ala.) – Assistant Coach

2004: Hoover High School (Ala.) – Defensive Backs Coach

2005-2007: Hoover High School (Ala.) – Defensive Coordinator

2007: Alabama – Director of Player Development (7-6, 4-4 SEC, beat Colorado in Independence Bowl)

2008: Alabama – Director of Player Development (12-2, 8-0 SEC, lost to Utah in Sugar Bowl)

2009: Alabama – Director of Player Development (14-0, 8-0 SEC, beat Texas in National Championship)

2010: Alabama – Defensive Backs Coach (10-3, 5-3 SEC, beat Michigan State in Capital One Bowl)

2011: Alabama – Defensive Backs Coach (12-1, 7-1 SEC, beat LSU in National Championship)

2012: Alabama – Defensive Backs Coach (13-1, 7-1 SEC, beat Notre Dame in National Championship)

2013: Florida State – Defensive Coordinator (14-0, 8-0 ACC, beat Auburn in National Championship)

2014: Georgia – Defensive Coordinator (10-3, 6-2 SEC, Beat Louisville in Belk Bowl)

2015: Georgia – Defensive Coordinator (10-3, 5-3 SEC, Beat Penn State in TaxSlayer Bowl)

2016: Alabama – Defensive Coordinator (14-1, 8-0 SEC, Lost to Clemson in National Championship)

2017: Alabama – Defensive Coordinator (11-1, 7-1 SEC, 4th seed in College Football Playoff)

Overall Record: 130-21, 73-15 in conference

Accolades

Finalist for Broyles Award (given to nation’s top assistant coach): 2013, 2016

Recruiting

11 5-star recruits (6 as primary recruiter)

28 4-star recruits (15 as primary recruiter)

Signed recruits from 12 different states

15 recruits from Florida

15 recruits from Alabama

2 recruits from Tennessee

Recruited Derrick Henry (Alabama; Tennessee Titans) and Jalen Ramsey (Florida State, Jacksonville Jaguars)

Rankings

2013 Florida State: No. 1 scoring defense (12.1 ppg), 3rd in total defense (281.4 ypg) and 8th in rushing defense (124.8 ypg)

2014 Georgia: No. 26 scoring defense (20.5 ppg), 17th in total defense(337.2 ypg), 4th in turnover margin (+1.23) and 5th in passing yards allowed (124.8 ypg)

2015 Georgia: No. 8 scoring defense (16.9 ppg), 7th in total defense (305.9 ypg), 1st in passing yards allowed (156.5 ypg), 3rd in red zone defense (.676), two shutouts

2016 Alabama: No. 1 scoring defense (13 ppg), 1st in rushing defense (63.9 ypg) 2nd in total defense (261.8 ypg), two shutouts

2017 Alabama: No. 4 ranked defense (11.5 ppg), two shutouts

Other Notes

Between high school state titles and college championships, Pruitt has won six championships in 10 years between 2004 and 2013

10 years of SEC experience, including 8 years under Nick Saban

Played for Gene Stallings for two years at Alabama

Coached All-American and Butkus Award-winning linebacker Reuben Foster, as well as current NFL stars Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Dre Kirkpatrick, Lamarcus Joiner and Telvin Smith.

With the hiring of Pruitt, 6 of 7 SEC East coaches would be former defensive coordinators. Only Dan Mullen (Florida) was a former offensive coordinator.