BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Bristol, Tenn. will soon be searching for a new fire chief.

Bob Barnes announced this week he will be retiring after 43 years of service, including 10 as fire chief.

The city will hold a reception for Barnes on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Station One on Bluff City Highway.

Barnes’ last day of work will be Dec. 18th.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.