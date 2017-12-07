Ashley Holt is this week’s Educator of the Week

After graduating from ETSU, Ashley Holt began her teaching career at Johnson County High School. Now she’s in her second year teaching freshman and seniors.

Holt teaches Freshman History and senior AP Political Science. Her upbeat, “hands on” style of teaching is on display the minute you walk in the

classroom.

it’s the same way her mentor, Mrs Lipscomb at her high school in Virginia got her hooked on the subject. She admits her Freshman enjoy it a little more

then the Seniors. Either way, she loves what she’s doing and it shows every day in class.

“I try to bring it to life, I bring in music and I’ll stand on the desk and we do relay races for timelines. We will watch videos from 1930’s, 1940’s, and

1950’s. When I teach the holocaust they wear yellow stars. I try to bring it to life. My seniors have have moved on from that they’re just teach it to me. My

freshman get really involved in my lessons,” Said Holt.

Congratulations to Ashley Holt. This week’s Educator of the Week.