22 people plead guilty in illegal steroid conspiracy in East TN

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman — the final of 22 defendants in an illegal steroid conspiracy in East Tennessee — was sentenced Wednesday.

According to a federal court news release, Kari Carter, 27, was sentenced to serve four months in prison for her role in the illegal steroid conspiracy by Judge J. Ronnie Greer.

Upon her release from prison, Carter will be placed on supervised probation for three years.

Carter was among 22 others charged in the steroid conspiracy and all pleaded guilty and were sentenced.

According the news release, the scheme involved “importing raw steroid powders shipped in misbranded packaging from China and other countries, which were converted to liquid, pill, and tablet form and marketed via the internet using the Incredible Hulk image and the name Hulkbody. Customer purchased the steroid products by sending money to Western Union, MoneyGram, and Walmart-to-Walmart Money Transfer using false identities.Over a three-year period, the Pasternak drug organization operated five different clandestine steroids labs in the Johnson City area, derived more than $2.8 million in criminal proceeds, engaged in thousands of sales transactions, and involved a total of 22 co-conspirators. Law enforcement officers found what is described as one of the largest clandestine steroids lab in the United States as part of the investigation.”

The following names were also charged in the case:

Joel Pasternak, 28, of Johnson City, TN

Edward Pasternak, 59, of Newport, TN

Thomas Hensley Maxwell, 28, of Johnson City, TN

Daniel Boston, 33, of Versailles, KY

Heath Kershaw, 37, of Fleetwood, NC

John Allen, 32, of Seminole, FL

Lori Pasternak, 52, Newport, TN

Matfey Lisovoy, 29, of Knoxville, TN

Nathan Urrutia, 34, of Madison Heights, Michigan

Christopher Jones, 37, Pawtucket, Rhode Island

Glen Jenkins, 31, of Knoxville, TN

William Gallant, 34, of Sevierville, TN

Richard Hensley, 34, Memphis, TN

Jared Pasternak, 23, Newport, TN

Joshua Pasternak, 32, Sevierville, TN

Michael VanLeeuewen, 36, Memphis, TN

Abigail Chester, 32, Farmington, NM

Mitchell Free, 32, of Lula, GA

Lauren Dean, 27, of Jonesborough, TN

Pamela Little, 28, of Kingsport, TN

Lindsey Smallman, 25, of Johnson City, TN

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.