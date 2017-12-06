Wanted man in Kingsport and Bristol, TN has lengthy criminal history

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport police are looking for a man they say is armed and dangerous.

Jonathan Ryans is wanted in Kingsport for felony reckless endangerment and in Bristol, Tennessee for aggravated assault.

“He should be quite easy to recognize. He does have pretty much full coverage tattoos all over his entire body including his face, so he should stand out pretty well,” KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton said.

He said on November 20 around 11 p.m. Ryans fired multiple shots in the area of Cloud Apartments.

“That’s still under investigation why he was actually shooting. But it’s a very highly populated area, a lot of apartments very close by. There were several bystanders that he put at risk of serious injury or death in the process,” Patton said.

By the time officers arrived on scene Ryans was gone.

According to documents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Ryans has a lengthy criminal history dating back nearly 10 years.

Those arrests include charges of aggravated assault, theft, criminal trespassing, criminal impersonation, resisting arrest, burglary, and attempted aggravated kidnapping, just to name a few.

Patton said Ryans is armed and dangerous.

“He is armed with possible multiple firearms, not just one. Again, due to the charges against him he should be considered violent and armed and dangerous as well,” he said.

He says they have received a few tips and believe he’s still in the Tri-Cities.

“We do believe he’s probably still in Kingsport and possibly even somewhere in the Cloud Apartments area. He has been known to stay in various residences, different apartments in that area, so he could be held up in any number of locations.”

Police say if you see Jonathan Ryans, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately.

