Tusculum’s Thornber becomes three-time Academic All-America

AUSTIN, Texas — For a third consecutive year, Tusculum’s Carlie Thornber has been named to the NCAA Division II Academic All-America® Women’s Soccer Team as presented by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
Thornber garners Academic All-America® first team honors for a second straight season and becomes the first three-time selection in the history of Tusculum women’s soccer.
Thornber also becomes only the third Tusculum student-athlete to earn Academic All-America® honors on three occasions in a career, joining three-time honorees Simon Holzapfel (men’s cross country, 2008, 2009, 2010) and Lukas Winkelmann (men’s tennis: 2013, 2014, 2015).
Thornber also joins a select group of Pioneers who garnered Academic All-America® first team plaudits multiple times, becoming only the fifth TC student-athlete to achieve the feat. She joins Denise Fliesser (women’s soccer: 2004, 2005), Simon Holzapfel (2009, 2010), Taylor Rakes (baseball: 2012, 2013) and Lukas Winkelmann (2013, 2014, 2015).
Thornber, a first-team Academic All-American® last season and a third-team pick in 2015, is a native of Oshawa, Ontario. She has a perfect 4.00 grade-point average as a pre-medicine major. Thornber is a two-time All-South Atlantic Conference selection, including second-team honors this season after starting all 18 matches and registering one goal and two assists for four points.
Last week, she was selected to the United Soccer Coaches Division II All-Southeast Region second team. A four-year starter for the Pioneers, Thornber finished her career with nine goals and two assists for 20 points in 71 career matches (all starts).
She is a member of the SAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll, Tusculum Athletic Director’s Honor Roll, Dean’s List, President’s List and Charles Oliver Gray Honors List.
To be eligible for Academic All-America® consideration, a student-athlete must be a varsity starter or key reserve, maintain a cumulative G.P.A. of 3.30 on a scale of 4.00, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standings at his/her current institution and be nominated by his/her sports information director. Since the program’s inception in 1952, CoSIDA has bestowed Academic All-America honors on more than 20,000 student-athletes in Divisions I, II, III and NAIA, covering all NCAA championship sports.
– TC –
CoSIDA NCAA Division II Academic All-America® Women’s Soccer Team
First Team
GK – Catherine Arneson, Bemidji State
D – Kayla Hamner, Central Missouri
D – Naiara Kapstein, Limestone
D – Lindsay McManus, Dallas Baptist
D – Carlie Thornber, Tusculum
M – Lauren Bates, Ohio Dominican
M – Devon Dunmire, Colorado School of Mines
M – Alana Jefferson, Queens (N.C.)
F – Gabriella Mencotti, Grand Valley State
F – Darian Murdock, Dixie State
F – Abby Rhodes, Central Missouri
F – Alli Pavlik, Ohio Dominican
Second Team
GK – Bailey Cockrill, Cal State San Marcos
D – Ana Delgadillo, Concordia
D – Juliana Guida, Florida Southern
D – Kate O’Gara, Lubbock Christian
D – Shannon Quinn, Grand Valley State
M – Gabby Evaristo, Cal State San Bernardino
M – Tess Keeley, Slippery Rock
M – Bethany Sutherland, Harding
F – Summer Lanter, Lee
F – Lauren Wade, Carson-Newman
Third Team
GK – Marissa Wierzbicki, Ohio Dominican
D – McKenzie Bricker, Lee
D – Gabby Coumes, Young Harris
D – Madison Ham, Grand Valley State
D – Kristin Herbert, Anderson (S.C.)
M – Norah Barnes, Notre Dame (Ohio)
M – Mackenzie Fuller, Lewis
M – Katharina Mertz, Post
F – Abby Bohanski, Winona State
F – Riley Clark, Columbus State
F – Jennifer Kendall, Colorado School of Mines
CoSIDA Academic All-America® of the Year: Gabriella Mencotti, Grand Valley State