Troopers cleared in Kingsport shooting fired more than a dozen shots

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Newly reviewed court records show two Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers fired more than a dozen shots at a man when he reportedly pulled a gun on them during a traffic stop on Interstate 26 earlier this year.

A Sullivan County grand jury ultimately cleared the troopers of any wrongdoing after court records show six of their shots hit Richard Jenny.

Jenny faces two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in Sullivan County. He also now faces a new federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection to that shooting.

The shooting took place in January in Kingsport. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation documents in Jenny’s case file show agents collected at least 14 shell casings in all at the scene of the shooting. The records say Jenny, a passenger in the car, refused to comply with instructions, resisted cooperation, exited the car and pulled a gun.

As a result, TBI concluded six of the troopers’ bullets hit Jenny, who spent time hospitalized in critical condition in the days after. A grand jury report shows grand jurors found Jenny threatened the officers and the officers responded correctly.

“The grand jury found that they used appropriate, legal force in that case, so that has been taken care of,” Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus said.

Jenny also faces drug charges linked to a bust in Johnson City a few months after the shooting.

We’ve since learned a federal grand jury indicted Jenny and nine others on multiple charges related to what prosecutors call a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

