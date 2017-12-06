Thousands of toys collected during Johnia Berry Toy Drive to be distributed to local agencies

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Thousands of toys are now closer to being in the hands of children across the Tri-Cities, thanks to the Johnia Berry Memorial Toy Drive.

The 12th annual toy drive has exceeded expectations once again.

Running from Nov. 1 through Dec. 3, community members dropped off new, unopened toys at Food City stores to be donated to children in need throughout the region.

Johnia’s mother, Joan, told us their goal this year was 3,000 toys, and they easily passed that goal.

The toys were being distributed to several local agencies on Wednesday, which marks 13 years since Johnia’s death in 2004.

