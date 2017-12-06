Tenn. Comptroller Chief of Staff Jason Mumpower files $1.5M suit related to injuries from I-81 crash

(WJHL) – Tennessee Comptroller Chief of Staff Jason Mumpower filed a $1.5 million lawsuit in federal court earlier this week because of “extensive injuries” he got in a crash on Interstate 81 in November.

Mumpower was driving north on I-81 in Sullivan County on Nov. 2 when he was struck by a tractor trailer. In the suit, the truck driver is accused of driving too fast for the conditions at the time to avoid the crash with Mumpower’s vehicle. Mumpower was one of five people taken to the hospital in that crash and others that slowed traffic for hours.

Mumpower said in the suit that he has “incurred extensive medical expenses and out of pocket expenses as a result of this accident.”

Mumpower told WJHL a few weeks after the crash that he had metal plates in his arm, cracked ribs and pelvic injuries, among other things.

Defendants in the suit are Pavel Gheleniuc, Sopranos, Inc., and Gogu Trucking Express Corporation.

Besides the $1.5 million, Mumpower is asking the court to award general relief deemed proper.