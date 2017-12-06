Several reports say Alabama DC Jeremy Pruitt hired as Vols new coach

Published:

It’s been 25 days since Butch Jones was fired at the University of Tennessee and still no head coach has been named as his replacement, but the end could be near.

Tonight according to several sources the Vols have offered the job to Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt, in fact Jimmy Hyams at WNML-radio, says Pruitt has already accepted the job.

Pruitt, is currently in his second stint at Alabama after he returned to be the defensive coordinator in 2016. From 2010-12, Pruitt was the defensive backs coach for two Crimson Tide national title teams. Pruitt also won a title as the defensive coordinator at Florida State (2013), and held the same position at Georgia from 2014-15.

