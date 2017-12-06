Remains found in Pender County, NC positively identified as Mariah Woods

By CBS North Carolina Published: Updated:
Mariah Woods

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Body found in Pender County has been positively identified as Mariah Woods, per the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators located the girl’s remains on Saturday in Holly Shelter Creek along Shaw Highway in Pender County. The 3-year-old vanished from her Jacksonville home on Nov. 27.

Earl Kimrey, the girl’s boyfriend, was charged with disposing of her body.

The discovery of the body was made by a Fayetteville rescue team around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

