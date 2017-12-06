Remains found in Pender County, NC positively identified as Mariah Woods

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Body found in Pender County has been positively identified as Mariah Woods, per the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

EARLIER: VIDEO: Suspect in death, disappearance of Mariah Woods appears in court

Investigators located the girl’s remains on Saturday in Holly Shelter Creek along Shaw Highway in Pender County. The 3-year-old vanished from her Jacksonville home on Nov. 27.

Earl Kimrey, the girl’s boyfriend, was charged with disposing of her body.

The discovery of the body was made by a Fayetteville rescue team around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.