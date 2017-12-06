Relatives, others want remains of cult leader Charles Manson

By DON THOMPSON, Associated Press Published:
CORCORAN STATE PRISON - MARCH 18: In this handout photo from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Charles Manson, 74, poses for a photo on March 18, 2009 at Corcoran State Prison, California. Manson is serving a life sentence for conspiring to murder seven people during the "Manson family" killings in 1969. The picture was taken as a regular update of the prison's files. (Photo by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – The body of murder mastermind Charles Manson was barely cold when competing bids began for his remains and belongings among relatives and longtime associates.

Their plans have not been divulged, but some fear they might create a shrine for those who are still fascinated by the man behind the bizarre celebrity slayings that terrorized Los Angeles nearly a half-century ago.

The value of Manson’s belongings – said to include music, artwork, writings and at least two guitars – is unclear.

But probate attorneys said the real value of his estate could be in controlling the use of his image and the power to authorize any biographies or documentaries.

At the very least, it seems, Manson devotees want to prevent his ashes from being anonymously interred with other indigent inmates.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s