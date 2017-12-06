Placement of Virginia state inspection stickers to change effective Jan. 1, 2018

RICHMOND, VA (WJHL) – Starting on Jan. 1, state inspection stickers will no longer be placed on the bottom center of a Virginia vehicle’s windshield.

According to a news release from Virginia State Police, state inspection stickers will now be placed in the bottom left corner of the windshield, when viewed from inside the vehicle, and will also apply to the placement of any other authorized stickers.

VSP officials said the location change for the stickers comes from car manufacturers now offering crash avoidance technology in many of the vehicles, and said the placement of the stickers in the bottom middle of the windshield could cause interference in systems operating properly.

“The core mission of the Virginia Safety Inspection Program is to promote highway safety and the crash avoidance technology is another tool provided by manufacturers to ensure vehicles operated on the roadways are safe at all times,” Virginia State Police Safety Division Commander Capt. R.C. Maxey, Jr. said. “Therefore, we immediately began evaluating the situation and set forth to make the necessary changes to the Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection Manual, which governs the placement of the safety inspection sticker on all vehicles.”

According to the release, existing Virginia vehicle inspection stickers are to remain in the current middle position until the inspection and the driver is issued a 2019 sticker.

The Virginia State Police Safety Division reportedly started notifying all Virginia certified inspections stations on Dec. 2 that the change in placement would be taking effect on Jan. 1, 2018.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.