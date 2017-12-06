Phil Bredesen to announce run for US Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Phil Bredesen is joining the race to become a U.S. senator.

Multiple sources confirmed to News 2 the formal announcement will take place Thursday as he enters the Democratic primary.

Bredesen is entering the race after initially indicating that he felt his time had past, but numerous individuals from Tennessee and Washington have urged him to run.

Earlier this fall, the former Tennessee governor indicated he was mulling over a run and his decision included meeting with U.S. Senate Democrat leader Chuck Schumer in Washington.

Former Nashville lawyer and Iraq War vet James Mackler is the only other announced candidate for the Democratic nomination to the U.S. Senate seat soon to be vacated by Republican Bob Corker.

Bredesen is the last Democrat to win a state wide race in Tennessee when he easily won a second term as governor in 2006. Before his two terms in the state house, he was Nashville mayor from 1991 to 1999.

Major Republican candidates include Marsha Blackburn and Stephen Fincher.

Upon hearing the news, Blackburn released a statement saying, “Tennessee families want change and that is not what 74-year-old Democrat politician Phil Bredesen will bring to the United States Senate.”

She continued, “Bredesen’s views are out-of-touch with Tennessee values, he supported President Obama’s liberal policies, is against second amendment rights and even authored a plan to give illegal immigrants driving certificates. Marsha is the only true conservative in this race who will ensure liberal Bredesen doesn’t block President Trump’s agenda in Washington.”