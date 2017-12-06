Patrick steps down as Tennessee women’s volleyball coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Rob Patrick has resigned as the Tennessee women’s volleyball coach after earning a school-record 409 career victories in 21 seasons.

The school announced Patrick’s exit Wednesday. His resignation is effective immediately. Patrick said in a statement that “this is the proper time for me to move on to other opportunities, which will allow me to spend quality time with my wife and two young daughters.”

Patrick posted a 409-250 record in his 21-year tenure, including a 12-15 mark this season. Patrick led Tennessee to nine NCAA Tournament appearances, including five straight from 2008-12.

Tennessee hadn’t returned to the NCAA Tournament since 2012 and had recorded just two winning seasons over the last five years.