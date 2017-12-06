Newman: Investigators continue to follow-up on leads in Washington Co. murder case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Investigators continue to follow up on leads in a murder investigation in Washington County,Va.

The body of 39-year-old Steven Hafen was found in the living room of his apartment on Reedy Creek Road on Nov. 30.

Family members had gone to check on Hafen after no one heard from him for a few days.

Sheriff Fred Newman said violent head trauma appears to have been the cause of the death in the case.

Now they are hoping someone will help them track down his killer.

If you can help investigators in this case, you are asked to contact the Washington Count, Va. Sheriff’s Office at 276-676-6000.

