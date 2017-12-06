More than 100 trees and thousands of lights decorate the Biltmore Estate during Christmas

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL)- Wednesday on News Channel 11 This Morning, we took you on a look inside the Biltmore Estate during Christmas time.

The Biltmore is America’s largest home with the Vanderbilt family’s original collection of furnishings, art and antiques. The Biltmore Estate is more than 8,000 acres.

During the Christmas season, Biltmore has thousands of lights and more than 100 decorated Christmas trees throughout the grounds from November 3, 2017 through January 7, 2018.

Biltmore’s design team works all year to plan for the unique Christmas decor each year. The centerpiece, a 35-foot-tall Fraser Fir tree, has hundreds of ornaments and full-sized wrapped packages decorating its limbs.

During the Christmas season you can see the inside of the 250-room Biltmore House in a different light. Candlelight Christmas evenings at the Biltmore run from November 3rd to January 6th. The Biltmore House is lit with only candlelight and firelight, just like the Vanderbilts would have enjoyed the home when they lived there in the 1800’s.