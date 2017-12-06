McDonald’s announces return of $1 menu

(WCMH) — Happy Meals and a new sandwich will debut next month as McDonald’s brings back its budget menu.
The company announced the “$1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu” will be available starting on January 4, offering a dozen items at various prices:
$1 menu items
Sausage Burrito
McChicken
Cheeseburger
Any Size Soft Drink
$2 menu items
Sausage McGriddles
2-piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders
Bacon McDouble
Small McCafé Beverage**
$3 menu items
Sausage McMuffin with Egg
Classic Chicken Sandwich
Triple Cheeseburger
Happy Meal
The new Classic Chicken Sandwich features “a buttermilk crispy chicken fillet made with all white meat served on a toasted bun with pickles and the recently introduced creamy, sweet and tangy Signature Sauce,” according to a release by the restaurant.
It also marks the first time McDonald’s has included the Happy Meal on a nationwide value menu.