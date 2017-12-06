Local DACA recipients looking to legislators to pass ‘Clean Dream Act’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thousands of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA recipients and their allies rallies across the country Wednesday, pushing for legislators to help them stay in the United States.

President Trump rescinded Obama era legislation that allowed undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children, or Dreamers, to stay in America.

At Founders Park in Johnson City, people held a vigil urging for a ‘Clean Dream Act’ to pass before the end of the year.

President Trump said a government shutdown is possible this weekend and is blaming it on Democrats’ views on immigration.

Some Democrats are demanding a legislative fix to protect what Dreamers already have.

“That would leave us at not being able to work or continue our education here so that would be putting us to probably going back to a place where we don’t consider home,” DACA Recipient, Karla Jimenez, said.

Jimenez added that her and others have also reached out to local leaders, Congressman Phil Roe, Sen. Lamar Alexander and Sen. Bob Corker.

We reached out to Congressman Phil Roe’s office for comment Wednesday night:

“As Congress is working towards a comprehensive long-term agreement to fund government operations, House Republicans are committed to keeping the government open. That’s why this week I expect the House will pass a continuing resolution (CR) to ensure that government operations continue to be funded until December 22, avoiding a government shutdown and allowing more time for ongoing negotiations.”

