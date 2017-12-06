Johnson City man charged in Gray church burglary

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Johnson City man following a report of a burglary at Boones Creek Freewill Baptist Church in Gray.

According to a WCSO news release, a church member went to the church and found a wallet lying by the back door and then said she discovered two windows had been broken in an attempt to get inside the church.

The wallet reportedly had an ID inside, identifying John Larkin, 42, as a suspect.

Larkin had reportedly been arrested earlier on Dec. 5 following a report of an attempted burglary at 110 Wiltshire Drive, where a homeowner had confront Larkin. Larkin reportedly ran from the scene with only one of his shoes.

He was later located passed out in a victim’s vehicle at 115 Circle Drive after he had reportedly tried to steal landscaping equipment. Larkin was reportedly found wearing only one shoe at the time of his arrest.

Larkin was charged with burglary and was set to be arraigned in Washington County General Sessions Court Thursday for the church burglary.

He was arraigned on larceny and aggravated burglary charges on Wednesday.

Larkin’s bond was set at $43,000.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.