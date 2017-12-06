Investigators trying to determine who dumped sewage at Phipps Bend Industrial Park in Hawkins Co.

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Hawkins County investigators are trying to determine who dumped raw sewage at an industrial site.

According to investigators, maintenance personnel doing landscape work at Phipps Bend Industrial Park discovered the dump site last Friday.

A deputy reported there were tire tracks leading to an area near a gun range on the property where the sewage was discovered.

Detectives are hoping surveillance video from the park will help them identify a suspect.

If you have any information that can help, call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-4848.

